Wizard World Comic Con

May 4, 2017 9:00 AM

Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The fifth event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Minneapolis show hours are Friday, May 5, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, May 7, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.

