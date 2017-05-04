Working For The Weekend: Cinco De Mayo, Kentucky Derby & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From Cinco de Mayo celebrations to Kentucky Derby parties, there are plenty of ways to enjoy the beautiful, sunny weekend ahead!
St. Paul’s Cinco de Mayo Celebration
Cinco de Mayo falls on a Friday this year!
Lots of restaurants are planning special events, but the biggest party will be on Saturday on St. Paul’s West Side.
A parade kicks things off at 10 a.m. After, enjoy live entertainment on several stages, a family zone, car, truck and bike show. And, of course, the jalapeno-eating contest.
Canterbury Park Opens For Season
Canterbury Park will begin its 67-day horse racing season this weekend.
In addition to the excitement of live horse racing, there will also be a simulcast of the 143rd Kentucky Derby from Churchill Downs.
Canterbury’s annual party will feature live music from Boogie Wonderland, a Derby hat contest and a Red Carpet Selfie Station.
Betty Danger’s Country Club’s Kentucky Derby Party
Afterwards take your preppy derby attire to Minneapolis for a mint julep at Betty Dangers Country Club.
The 3rd annual Kentucky Derbatante includes live ponies, Derby mini golf, a hat contest and croquet.
Finally, a spring time tradition in Minneapolis for 43 years.
In the Heart of the Beast Puppet and Mask Theatre’s annual MayDay Parade is this Sunday at 12 p.m.
More than 50,000 people are anticipated to line Bloomington Avenue to marvel at the hand-built puppets and masks – some over 10 feet tall!