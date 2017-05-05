4 Things To Know: TSA Terrorism Alert, Minneapolis Bells & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From a terrorism alert from the TSA to bells ringing again in Minneapolis, here are the four things to know from, May 5.
TSA Issues Terrorism Alert For Truck/Busing Industry
The Transportation Security Administration is urging the trucking and busing industry to be on alert for terrorism. The TSA recommends the industry be vigilant about the use of commercial vehicles in terrorist attacks, like the one last summer in Nice, France and the one during the winter in Berlin. The TSA says terrorists have carried out 17 known vehicle ramming attacks worldwide since 2014.
Minneapolis Bells Ringing Again
Landmark bells in downtown Minneapolis will ring out after nearly a year of silence. You can hear them from noon until one. The bells went quiet last May while the bell tower clocks were being renovated.
Happy Cinco de Mayo!
For many Americans, today is a day for enjoying Mexican food, culture and maybe some margaritas. But its historical origin is quite different. Cinco de Mayo commemorates the Mexican army’s victory over French forces on May 5, 1862, at the Battle of Puebla. It is not Mexico’s Independence Day, which is September 16.
Let The Racing Begin!
Canterbury Park’s horse racing season kicks off today — with the first races at 4 o’clock this afternoon. Racing will also be held Saturday, coinciding with the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. The season at Canterbury runs through September 16.