Hastings Man Accused Of Aiming Shotgun At Man After Beer Pong Loss

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Hastings man accused of pointing a loaded shotgun at a man who had just beaten him in a game of beer pong now faces criminal charges.
The Dakota County Attorney’s office says Ian Skylar Narow, 26, was charged Friday with one felony count of threatening violence, one count of fifth-degree assault and one count of disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim told authorities that he beat Narow in beer pong at a Hastings bar in the early morning of April 30.
The victim says he began “talking smack” to Narow, who then allegedly called the victim the n-word.
The complaint says the victim followed Narow out of the bar and called him racist. He says Narow went to his truck, pulled out a shotgun, pumped the weapon and then pointed it at him.
Police made contact a few hours later with Narow, who admitted to all of the victim’s claims.
Narow also told investigators that he was upset with the victim for talking with his stepsister.
He could face up to five years in prison if convicted.
