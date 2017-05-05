2 Injured In Brooklyn Center Transit Center Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people took themselves to the hospital after being shot at a Brooklyn Center bus station Friday morning.
Witnesses called police after hearing gunshots at about 10:30 a.m.
Officers shut down the Brooklyn Center Transit Center on County Road 10 to look for evidence.
While there, they learned two people showed up at a hospital with minor injuries from the shooting.
Police are looking at surveillance from Metro Transit’s cameras to see if the shooting or suspects were caught on camera.
Brooklyn Center police have sent extra officers to patrol the transit center.
