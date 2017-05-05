State Patrol To Be Out In Force This Cinco De Mayo

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After several tragedies on Minnesota roads last Cinco de Mayo, the Minnesota State Patrol isn’t taking any chances this year.
The Department of Public Safety says there will be extra troopers looking for drunk drivers on state roads this Friday and Saturday.
There were 182 DWI-related arrests last Cinco de Mayo, and four people were killed in four separate crashes on this day last year, one of which was alcohol-related.
With the holiday falling on a weekend this year, the state patrol expects many more DWI arrests than in 2016.
The last time the holiday took place on a weekend was in 2012, when there were 249 drunk-driving arrests.
DPS officials say 462 people have been killed in drunk-driving-related crashes in Minnesota between 2011 and 2015.
They are encouraging people this weekend to plan sober rides, offer to be designated drivers, buckle up and report possible DWIs.
