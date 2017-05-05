Ex-Teacher Accused Of Sexual Misconduct Released From Custody Again

May 5, 2017 10:40 AM
Filed Under: Erik Akervik

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A former Burnsville High School music teacher accused of having sex with a student has again been released after he was arrested for a second time earlier this week.

Erik Akervik is accused of having sex with a student and sending nude pictures to another student. After Akervik was initially charged last month, more teenagers came forward from the church accusing him of sending inappropriate messages.

He was arrested earlier this week for a second time after violating the conditions of his release. On Thursday, his bond was set at $100,000, the same as it was before.

On Friday, he was released from custody. His next court appearance was scheduled for May 11.

