Marijuana Found In Ford Fusions Shipped From Mexico To St. Paul

May 5, 2017 4:58 PM
Filed Under: St. Paul, St. Paul Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A truck driver at a St. Paul rail yard made an unusual discovery in a shipment of new Ford Fusions back in February.

Police say several 20-pound packages of marijuana were found in 15 cars. The drugs were hidden in the part of the trunk where the spare tire is usually located.

pot in cars Marijuana Found In Ford Fusions Shipped From Mexico To St. Paul

Marijuana packages found inside the Ford Fusions (credit: St. Paul Police)

The drugs were tucked inside plastic wrap, aluminum foil, coffee grounds and garbage bags.

Ford Fusions are made at the Ford plant in Sonora, Mexico.

The cars are shipped by rail through the border crossing in Nogales, Arizona.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch