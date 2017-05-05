Marijuana Found In Ford Fusions Shipped From Mexico To St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A truck driver at a St. Paul rail yard made an unusual discovery in a shipment of new Ford Fusions back in February.
Police say several 20-pound packages of marijuana were found in 15 cars. The drugs were hidden in the part of the trunk where the spare tire is usually located.
The drugs were tucked inside plastic wrap, aluminum foil, coffee grounds and garbage bags.
Ford Fusions are made at the Ford plant in Sonora, Mexico.
The cars are shipped by rail through the border crossing in Nogales, Arizona.
