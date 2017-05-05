Judge Rejects Father’s Mental Illness Claim In Daughter’s Death

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A judge Monday rejected a father’s claim that he should be found not guilty due to mental illness in the beating death of his baby daughter.
Cory Morris, 22, called 911 last month and said he had killed his daughter Emersyn, who was less than five months old, at his home in Minneapolis.
According to the criminal complaint, the baby was making noise while Morris was watching television.
Morris took Emersyn into a bedroom, and when she continued to make noise, he punched her numerous times in the face and chest, the complaint states.
A judge found Morris guilty of his daughter’s death in April. Two psychologists offered differing opinions on Morris’ mental illness – while both agreed Morris was suffering from mental illness at the time of the murder, one offered evidence, including Morris’ conversations with his mother, police and the 911 operator, that indicated Morris knew the wrongness of his act. The judge ruled Monday against Morris’ claim.
Prosecutors are seeking an enhanced sentence of 40 years in prison. He will be sentenced June 2.