Minnesotans Of All Ages Head Outside For #Top10WxDay

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Plenty of sunshine outside Friday. It was so nice that we’ve declared it a Top 10 Weather Day.

The perfect day to get outside and enjoy spring in Minnesota. All over the Twin Cities people were finding different ways to enjoy this much-awaited weather.

Gallery: Top 10 Wx Day On Cinco De Mayo – May 5, 2017

“Oh my gosh the whole winter we’ve been just waiting for a day like today,” Ann Palosaari said.

Palosaari’s daughter Eleanor has only really known winter in her short six months.

“It lasts a couple months so hopefully she’ll get to live it up until it’s winter again,” Palosaari said.

Eleanor and her mom take it all in at Como Lake.

Feet away, first-graders from a nearby school burn off some energy toward the end of the school day.

“It’s such a beautiful day and we’re right next to the lake that this is a great way to bring the classroom outside and let them stretch out a little bit,” teacher Josh Taulbee said.

Taulbee knows more play time outside can be the key to success in the classroom

“That way we can give extra recess, we can do extra games outside and go for beautiful walks, we don’t do this in February,” Taulbee said.

Also combining work and play a few miles away: Namu Nemah and his son, N.J., get the lawn in order.

“It’s been cold so I don’t have much time to be uncovering plants and covering them back up when the temperature changes. So, weather is good now, it’s time to get it in,” Nemah said.

Finally feeling like spring outside.

“It’s sunny,” N.J. said.

Even a youngster in pre-K knows this weather scores a top 10.