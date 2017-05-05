Sheriff: Man With Active Warrant For Causing Fatal Crash Arrested; Found With Gun & Meth

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 36-year-old man with an active warrant for criminal vehicular homicide has been arrested in New Brighton Friday, according to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Joel Brott says it was discovered that Juan Carlos Garcia-Morales — who had an active warrant in Sherburn County for causing a fatal crash on Feb. 22 — was staying in an apartment in New Brighton.
Garcia-Morales was arrested as he exited the building. Authorities say they also found a loaded handgun and around 22 grams of methamphetamine on his person.
He was booked into the Ramsey County Jail and is awaiting arraignment in Sherburne County for the criminal vehicular homicide charge.
Garcia-Morales is accused of driving through a red light and caused a crash that killed another driver in Big Lake Township.
Additional charges of second-degree possession of a controlled substance and persons ineligible to possess firearms are pending in Ramsey County.