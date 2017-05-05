Competitive Eater Breaks World Record For Tacos At Minnesota Event

May 5, 2017 10:15 PM
Filed Under: Mystic Lake Casino, Prior Lake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Joey Chestnut ate 126 tacos in eight minutes at an event at Mystic Lake Casino Friday night, earning a world record.

Chestnut, a competitive eater, scarfed the competition at the World Taco Eating Championship in Prior Lake on Cinco de Mayo. The second a third place competitors ate 97 and 96 tacos, respectively.

According to a press release, the event was sanctioned by World League Eating — the body that oversees all professional eating contests.

mysticlake tacochampionship3 Competitive Eater Breaks World Record For Tacos At Minnesota Event

Chestnut, claiming his trophy (credit: Mystic Lake Casino)

Chestnut, of Vallejo, California, takes home a $2,000 Grand Prize with the championship. Second and third place take home $1,000 and $600.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch