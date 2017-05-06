4 Things To Do From Saturday, May 6, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here are Saturday’s must-do events, covered by Rachel Slavik and Mike Augustyniak on WCCO Saturday Morning!
1. Enjoy this beautiful weekend with a river boat cruise on the Mississippi River. Both Saturday and Sunday afternoon, there are 90-minute tours that take you by sights like Pig Eye’s Cave, St. Paul High Bridge and Pike Island. Tours are at 2:30 p.m. and cost $18 for adults.
2. Forget what the calendar says — St. Paul is celebrating Cinco de Mayo Saturday! There is a parade at 10 a.m., live entertainment, car-truck-and bike show and a jalapeno eating contest. The fun is all along the city’s west side along Cesar Chavez Street. The festival is free.
3. The Festival of Nations continues in St. Paul. This event encourages people to celebrate their ethnic heritage, learn about other cultures and enjoy great food. More than 300 dancers and musicians will be performing as well. It’s from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Saturday at the St. Paul RiverCentre.
4. And get your wag on at the Walk for Animals! This event raises money for the Animal Humane Society. Every dollar provides medical treatment, behavior programs and care to more than 23,000 animals in Minnesota. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. in Golden Valley.