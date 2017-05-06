Lynx Coach Reeve Pushes Fowles To Bring Out ‘Psycho Mode’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — “I told her that, there’s no reason why we shouldn’t have been able to have more of an interior presence in the LA series. And so, it requires Sylvia to evolve more as a player, so that we can do that, and then also, it requires me to have to a greater emphasis on getting her the ball in good spots,” Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said.

If there’s one regret of many that Cheryl Reeve has from last year’s decisive Game 5 loss to the LA Sparks, it’s that of a missed opportunity — not nearly enough Sylvia Fowles. Which she is determined not to miss again.

“She’s gotta be able, that every time she gets a touch, that something really good happens,” Reeve said.

“I just want to be aggressive. More aggressive. And whatever coach Reeve needs me to do, I think I will be part of more of a offensive threat this year, and she wants to get me involved more,” Fowles said.

Reeve believes Fowles can go from a great player, to a dominant one. Now, if they could only agree on how to get her there.

“In her opinion she thinks I’m somewhat conservative. She’s trying to get me to psycho mode and I don’t think she’s gonna get me there quite yet, but I know what it takes to get there,” Fowles said.

“Syl’s not one that I really enjoy trying to make mad, but I’m willing to do whatever she needs,” Reeve said.

“She did make me mad in one game in the finals where I sucked my teeth and rolled my eyes, and she thought that was the funniest thing ever. But she’s not gonna get me mad. She can keep trying,” Fowles said.

“Every coach would love her to do that without needing the prodding, but like I said, I’m happy to be the prodder if needed,” Reeve said.

Reeve believes Fowles plays better angry. That getting her to that psycho mode will get more out of her…. if it exists.

“No, I have a psycho mode, that’s not what I said. The thing is, I’m not gonna give coach Reeve the pleasure of making me crazy. I can’t do it. I see she do it with Seimone, and I can’t handle it,” Fowles said.

Even better if opponents can’t handle her.