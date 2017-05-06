Mike’s Mix: Roffignac At Como Dockside

Each week, Mike Augustyniak finds a new cocktail from a local mixologist. This week, he heads to a striking restaurant inside Lake Como Pavilion to sample their new spring menu.
Roffignac
Ingredients
1 ½ oz Pierre Ferrand 1840 Cognac
1 oz Raspberry Shrub *
Club Soda
Orange peel garnish
* To make raspberry shrub: in a bowl, stir together an equal amount of berries and granulated sugar (say, 2 cups of each). Allow to sit, covered, in refrigerator for 2-5 days. Use a fine-mesh strainer or cheesecloth to separate berry solids and discard them. Add remaining berry juice to an amount of white vinegar equal to the granulated sugar (again, say, 2 cups). Stir and use immediately, or refrigerate for up to six months.
Instructions
Combine cognac and shrub in an iced highball glass. Top with club soda. Garnish with an expressed orange peel and serve with a straw.
Como Dockside is a full-service dining room located on the shore of Lake Como. Both light and hearty food options inspired by southern cooking are served for brunch, lunch and dinner as part of full-service dining. Local craft beers are on tap at the bar, as well as a wide selection of cocktails inspired by New Orleans.
One Comment