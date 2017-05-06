Mike’s Mix: Roffignac At Como Dockside

May 6, 2017 10:15 AM
Filed Under: Mike Augustyniak, Mike's Mix

Each week, Mike Augustyniak finds a new cocktail from a local mixologist. This week, he heads to a striking restaurant inside Lake Como Pavilion to sample their new spring menu.

Roffignac

Ingredients
1 ½ oz Pierre Ferrand 1840 Cognac
1 oz Raspberry Shrub *
Club Soda
Orange peel garnish

como dockside Mikes Mix: Roffignac At Como Dockside

Como Dockside (credit: CBS)

* To make raspberry shrub: in a bowl, stir together an equal amount of berries and granulated sugar (say, 2 cups of each). Allow to sit, covered, in refrigerator for 2-5 days. Use a fine-mesh strainer or cheesecloth to separate berry solids and discard them. Add remaining berry juice to an amount of white vinegar equal to the granulated sugar (again, say, 2 cups). Stir and use immediately, or refrigerate for up to six months.

Instructions
Combine cognac and shrub in an iced highball glass. Top with club soda. Garnish with an expressed orange peel and serve with a straw.

Como Dockside is a full-service dining room located on the shore of Lake Como. Both light and hearty food options inspired by southern cooking are served for brunch, lunch and dinner as part of full-service dining. Local craft beers are on tap at the bar, as well as a wide selection of cocktails inspired by New Orleans.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch