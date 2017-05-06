West Metro High School Crowns Students With Special Needs Prom King & Queen

MOUND, Minn. (WCCO) — Many schools across the state celebrated prom Saturday night.

One west metro high school voted for a king and queen who are both students with special needs.

They are seniors at Mound Westonka.

Seniors Nate Ogreen and Sienna Hackbarth received the honor with their parents and a crowded gym watching.

“I feel amazing,” Ogreen said. “This is a moment — it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

“I felt pretty much excited,” Sienna Hackbarth said.

The students’ parents were overcome with pride and emotion at the ceremony.

“She’s achieved so much and it’s such an honor,” Nancy Hackbarth, Sienna’s mother, said.

“It made me tear up to see how much respect and love the students showed,” Jessica Peltz, Nate’s mother, said.

“My classmates are just the best students I can ever possibly meet,” Ogreen said.

The students’ parents also thanked the special education staff and teachers that have worked with their children over the years.

They said without their help, the prom king and queen wouldn’t be where they are today.