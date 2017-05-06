Violence At State Capitol As Rally Draws Counter-Protesters

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Violence erupted on the steps of the Minnesota State Capitol Saturday after scheduled rallies drew counter-protesters.

The rally was held Saturday morning by people against white supremacists. They were met by a neo-Nazi group, who scuffled with a few of those attending the rally.

One man was kicked in the head during one of the fights.

This was all happening as supporters for President Donald Trump were holding their own rally inside to mark the president’s first 100 days in office.

“We’re concerned, we’re not going to have an event for a while I don’t think, but we’re concerned our next pro-Trump event, we’re really concerned now about getting co-opted and how we’re going to work on that, because we use Facebook pretty much as our way to get the word out. So we’re still a little concerned about that. I don’t know what we’re going to do there,” pro-Trump rally organizer Jonathon Aanestad said.

Supporters say that the president is following through on his campaign promises, and they look forward to the rest of his presidency. The latest CBS News poll shows President Trump has just a 41 percent job approval rating, but there’s still strong support among his base.

No arrests were made at Saturday’s protests.