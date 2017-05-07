4 Things To Know: France Presidential Vote, Trump, Kentucky Derby, Charlie Sheen

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Here’s a look at the 4 things you need to know for Sunday, May 7.

Voting For President in France

They are voting in France today for President. Far right candidate Marine Le Pen faces independent centrist Emmanuel Macron.

Macron been leading in the polls. But on Friday, his campaign said he had been the target of a “massive and coordinated” hacking operation. Emails and documents were posted online.

Macron’s party said the hackers mixed fake documents with authentic ones “to create confusion and misinformation.” There is suspicion Russia could be behind the hacking.

Le Pen met with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the campaign and received some financing from a Russian bank.

Trump Heads to New York

President Donald Trump is away from the White House again this weekend. He met with the Australian Prime Minister in New York last week, then went to his golf resort in New Jersey for the weekend.

On Twitter, the President wrote “The reason I am staying in Bedminster, N. J., a beautiful community, is that staying in NYC is much more expensive and disruptive. Meetings!”

On Monday, Trump’s revised travel ban will be heard in the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Virginia. The court will examine a ruling that blocks the prohibition on new visas for people from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

‘Always Dreaming’ Wins Kentucky Derby

It was a muddy racetrack for the 143rd Kentucky Derby.

Always Dreaming held off a late charge from Lookin’ At Lee, battle of Midway and Classic Empire, who was the betting favorite for some time.

People in the Twin Cities celebrated the tradition. Betty Dangers Country Club in northeast Minneapolis held its annual derby party complete with a dance party, a mint julep bar and a hat contest.

Charlie Sheen Hits Minneapolis Comic Con

Actor Charlie Sheen is in Minneapolis this weekend. On his Twitter page Saturday, he wrote “Minneapolis, I’m here in your convention center for Wizard World. Say hi.”

Wizard World goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. He told the Star Tribune that he’s never done one of these conventions before.