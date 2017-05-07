Franken On American Health Care Act: ‘This Is Terrible’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Donald Trump’s health care proposal to repeal the Affordable Care Act narrowly passed the House of Representatives last week.
The next hurdle for the American Health Care Act is the Senate, where it faces an uphill battle as Republicans hold just a two-seat majority. Sen. Al Franken was on WCCO Sunday Morning with Esme Murphy, and didn’t hold back when talking about Trump’s proposal.
Franken says it won’t pass in the Senate, and it shouldn’t have passed through the House.
“This cuts Medicaid by $880 billion. All of that goes to the wealthy in tax cuts,” Franken said. “And who does Medicaid cover? It covers kids, the disabled, 50 percent of seniors get their long-term care paid for by Medicaid. This is a worse version of the bill after CBO scored it, saying 24 million Americans would lose their health care.”
Franken simply said, “This is terrible.”
Franken also talked about how the American Health Care Act, if passed, will affect Minnnesotans.
Trump has promised through the proposed health care plan lower premiums and more access to the care everyone needs. He has also vowed assistance for those with pre-existing conditions.
Wonder if Al is actually going to read this bill. His solution to his failed Obama care is what?
Obamacare is just a good deal for Public School Teachers and Government Union people. Everyone pays $700 + a month for healthcare and DFLers only have to pay $10 co-pays.
Obamacare also gives funding to fake liberal professions that aren’t even medical science – like “Video game therapy”