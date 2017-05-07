WEEKEND BREAK: Joey Chestnut Makes History In MN | Cruisin' The MississippiOutdoor Pet Safety Tips

Chemicals Likely Caused Fire At Minnesota Woodcarving Business

May 7, 2017 3:05 PM
Filed Under: Andy Lake Woodworks, Glyndon

GLYNDON, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say wood-finishing chemicals likely caused a weekend fire that destroyed a wood carving business in western Minnesota.

The fire at Andy Lake Woodworks in Glyndon was reported early Saturday afternoon.

Glyndon Fire Chief Bob Cuchna says three log sheds and a shop building were destroyed. No one was hurt, but a firefighter was treated at the scene after becoming overheated.

Cuchna tells KFGO-AM the fire apparently was started by spontaneous combustion of wood-finishing chemicals. The state fire marshal’s office is investigating.

Andy Lake Woodworks specialized in wood sculptures carved by chain saw.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch