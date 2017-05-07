Macron Defeats Le Pen For French Presidency

Thousands of supporters of French centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron have let out a big cheer when national television called the presidential election in his favor based on poll projections.
Macron’s backers are singing “we have won, we have won” and are waving French flags in front of the stage in the courtyard outside the Louvre museum where he is planning to celebrate his victory.
Many expressed their relief that far-right candidate Marine Le Pen suffered a clear defeat.
Sandra Ledoux, a 32-year-old Macron supporter, says that she feels “very happy because Macron is young, innovative and he has a project to make Europe better instead of destroying it like Le Pen wanted.”
