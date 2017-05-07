Family Of Teen Killed During Madelia Break-In Distraught Over Plea Deal

MADELIA, Minn. (WCCO) — The family of a teenager who was killed trying to break into a home says they are distraught over a plea deal reached with the man who shot him.
In January, police say 19-year-old Nicolas Embertson and two friends planned to burglarize a home in Madelia.
That’s when David Pettersen, the homeowner, spotted one of Embertson’s friends on his deck. Embertson and another man remained in the car.
Pettersen scared away the person on the deck, who retreated to the car. Pettersen then fired his gun at their car as they tried to drive away. Embertson, who was driving, was hit and died at the hospital.
Prosecutors charged Pettersen with manslaughter and reckless discharge of a firearm. He pleaded guilty to the gun charge but the other charge was dropped.
Embertson’s mother told us the plea doesn’t hold Pettersen responsible for taking her son’s life.
“He just didn’t deserve to die. It wasn’t (Pettersen’s) right, he could end up with, what, two years probation which is less than what the other kids are facing for their charge,” said Tracy McCabe, Embertson’s mother.
The two other suspects face burglary charges. A judge will sentence Pettersen in July.