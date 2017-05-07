Family: Teen Killed In Maple Grove Crash Struggled With Depression

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The family of a teenager killed in a fiery crash is sharing a powerful message about depression.

Friday night, 17-year-old Matthew Jasicki died in a crash on Highway 610. The State Patrol said he was speeding when he lost control and hit a bridge embankment at Maple Grove Parkway. His car then burst into flames.

In the height of their grief, Matthew Jasicki’s family offered insight into Matthew’s life with a message that could ultimately help others.

A statement said in part, “Matthew had a very bright future ahead of him. His spark and passion was put out far too soon. We do not know all of the circumstances around this horrible accident. Matthew did struggle with the burden of depression.”

They went on to say they “Encourage anyone facing this disease, or if you know someone who is depressed, to please seek help. Do not suffer in silence.”

Jasicki was a junior at Totino-Grace High School. Friends visited the crash site on Saturday, leaving flowers and small crosses at a growing memorial. Those who knew him remember a kind friend who had a passion for cars and baseball.

“Growing up with someone like that, he liked to have fun and whenever you were with him, he brought your spirits up. You had fun with him, he’s such a good kid and don’t want to see anything like this happen,” friend Trevor Leaf said Saturday.

For anyone dealing with or knows someone suffering with depression, help is a phone call away. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. That number 1-800-273-8255.