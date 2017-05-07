State Patrol: Man Seriously Hurt In Maplewood Rollover

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 20-year-old North St. Paul man was critically hurt in a rollover crash early Saturday morning in Maplewood, and authorities believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash at about 4:09 a.m. Saturday on eastbound Highway 36, west of White Bear Avenue in Maplewood. When officers arrived, a Chevy Tahoe had been traveling eastbound on Highway 36 and left the road.
Authorities say the vehicle rolled, the driver was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle as a result. The driver was taken to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The State Patrol identified the driver as Raydell Laron Greenhill. Authorities say alcohol was likely a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.