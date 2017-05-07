WEEKEND BREAK: Joey Chestnut Makes History In MN | Cruisin' The MississippiOutdoor Pet Safety Tips

Police: 1 Arrested, 1 Hospitalized In Minneapolis Stabbing

May 7, 2017 9:27 AM
Filed Under: Minneapolis, Minneapolis Police Department, Stabbing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person was hospitalized and a suspect is in custody after a stabbing in Minneapolis early Sunday morning, according to police.

Minneapolis police were called at about 12:06 a.m. to the 1900 block of 2nd Ave. S. on a report of a baby not breathing. When officers arrived, they discovered there was no baby involved in the incident and it as actually a stabbing.

A 32-year-old man had been stabbed by a 52-year-old male. The victim suffered a non-life threatening stab wound under his right arm. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.

Police say the 52-year-old suspect was still at the scene when officers arrived. He was arrested and booked into the Hennepin County Jail. Authorities say no baby was ever involved in the incident. The suspect has not been identified.

Police say the suspect and victim knew each other, and there are no other suspects involved. The incident is under investigation.

