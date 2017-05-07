Mound Westonka Language Arts Instructor Named Top Teacher

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — A language arts instructor at Mound Westonka High School in Mound has been named the 2017 Minnesota Teacher of the Year.
Corey Bulman was presented with the award Sunday. He is the 53rd recipient of the award, and the first from the Westonka district in the western Minneapolis suburbs.
Bulman has taught his entire career at Mound Westonka, where he started teaching in 2000.
In his Teacher of the Year portfolio, Bulman wrote that he struggled as a young student until he met a group of dedicated high school teachers who saw his potential. He says the experience taught him that “education is a gift that is renewed every time it is shared.”
Education Minnesota, the statewide teachers union, organizes and underwrites the Teacher of the Year program.
