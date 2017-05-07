WEEKEND BREAK: Joey Chestnut Makes History In MN | Cruisin' The MississippiOutdoor Pet Safety Tips

Police: Woman Stabbed In Fight In St. Cloud; Suspect Sought

May 7, 2017 8:01 PM
Filed Under: Shyla Rae Storkamp, St. Cloud

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A woman is hospitalized after another woman allegedly stabbed her in the face during a fight in St. Cloud.

According to the St. Cloud Police Department, officers responded to a report of a fight on the 2100 block of Eighth Street North just after 3 p.m. Saturday. At the scene, officers found a 24-year-old woman with stab wounds to her mouth, nose and left arm.

Police say the suspect is 25-year-old Shyla Rae Storkamp, and that the two had a prearranged meeting, possibly to fight. Storkamp allegedly stabbed the 24-year-old several times, and the 24-year-old hit Storkamp with a pair of brass knuckles.

The 24-year-old was hospitalized with significant, but not life-threatening injuries.

St. Cloud police are seeking information on Storkamp’s whereabouts. If you have any information on the incident, contact police at 320-251-1200.

