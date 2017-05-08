Man, Pregnant Woman Hospitalized Following High Speed Chase

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A high speed chase through the north metro ended with two suspects in the hospital, including a pregnant woman.
According to police, the chase began around 7:50 p.m. in Wyoming when officers tried to pull over a Jeep without a license place.
The Jeep took off and led police along Interstate 35 to St. Paul, at times reaching speeds of over 100-miles per hour.
Our newsroom followed the chase, as it happened, on MnDOT’s traffic management cameras.
The car exited in St. Paul, where police said it crashed into another car at the corner of Western and Thomas Avenues.
The driver, 28-year-old Matthew White, was taken to the hospital with a broken leg. He has several outstanding warrants for drug possession and theft.
A 29-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the car, ran after the crash. However, was arrested a short time later. She is pregnant, and was also taken to a hospital.
The driver of the car that was hit was not hurt.
Police said the Jeep was stolen.