4 Things To Know: Revised Travel Ban In Appeals Court, E-Cig Ban In Mpls. & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From POTUS’ revised travel ban in appeals court to a controversial new sanctuary city ban in Texas, here are the four things to know for Monday, May 8.
Revised Travel Ban
A new round of federal court hearings begins on President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban. Government lawyers will defend the executive order against immigrants and refugees. It’s the first time an appeals court will hear arguments on the revised ban, which was issued in March.
Sanctuary Cities Law In Texas
Opponents are vowing to challenge a new law that bans sanctuary cities in Texas. Demonstrators gathered outside the governor’s mansion last night, shortly after the governor signed it into law. The ban will allow every state police officer and sheriff’s deputy to ask if someone is in the U.S. legally during routine stops. It also threatens officers with jail time if they don’t cooperate with federal immigration agents. The law will take effect Sept. 1.
E-Cig Ban In Minneapolis Parks
Starting Monday, all tobacco use is now banned from parks in Minneapolis. That includes e-cigarettes and chewing tobacco. The new policy means the city’s parks and rec board will join 30 other metro park systems in becoming completely tobacco-free.
National Have A Coke Day
Swap whatever you’re drinking today for a nice cold coke! It’s National Have a Coke Day. In the late 19th century, John Pemberton invented Coca-Cola in Columbus, Georgia. People all over the world drink nearly 2-million of the company’s beverages every day.