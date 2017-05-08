Minnesota Senate To Auction Off Old Chairs, Desks

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Next week you have a chance to own a piece of Minnesota History.
The Minnesota Senate is going to auction off some furniture it doesn’t need anymore. The hundreds of desks, chairs and other furniture were used by senators and staff during the past few decades in the State Capitol and State Office Building.
That means you could own furniture that former Governors Elmer Andersen, Al Quie, Wendell Anderson and Rudy Perpich used when they served in the Senate. You probably won’t know who used the items– most don’t have names on them.
You can take a look at these items online now right here. On Wednesday May 17, you can see the furniture in person from nine to five. The online auction starts at six o’clock that evening.