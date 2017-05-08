Forest Lake City Council Votes To Disband Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Some Forest Lake residents were outraged Monday night as the City Council voted to disband the police department.
The council voted 3-2 to sign a contract with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, which would replace the Forest Lake Police Department as the city’s law enforcement.
Forest Lake’s mayor said the move would save the city $385,000 a year and put three more officers on the streets. Twenty-three officers would lose their jobs if the department is disbanded. The mayor hopes they would find employment with Washington County.
When the mayor called for a vote Monday night, members of the crowd could be heard calling for him to resign.
The city and the police union held an emergency meeting last Saturday to discuss the disbandment. Sunday, the police union rejected a proposal from the city.
The City Council delayed the vote during a meeting last week. That meeting lasted until almost midnight as council members heard opinions from residents of Forest Lake.