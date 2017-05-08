EB Interstate 94 Closing At Highway 610 This Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – If you’re driving in the northwest Twin Cities metro this weekend, be aware of a significant highway closure that could cause delays.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation says eastbound Interstate 94 will be closed at Highway 610 in Maple Grove starting at 8 p.m. Friday. I-94 will be closed throughout the weekend so construction crews can do pavement repair.
Traffic will be detoured east on Highway 610 and south on Highway 169 to get back to I-94. MnDOT officials said Maple Grove Parkway will be open to I-94 traffic in both directions throughout the weekend so drivers can travel from there to eastbound and westbound I-94.
There will be no impact on the westbound side of I-94. It will be reopened by 5 a.m. Monday.