EB Interstate 94 Closing At Highway 610 This Weekend

May 8, 2017 12:58 PM
Filed Under: Highway 610, Interstate 94, Maple Grove, Minnesota Department Of Transportation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – If you’re driving in the northwest Twin Cities metro this weekend, be aware of a significant highway closure that could cause delays.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says eastbound Interstate 94 will be closed at Highway 610 in Maple Grove starting at 8 p.m. Friday. I-94 will be closed throughout the weekend so construction crews can do pavement repair.

Traffic will be detoured east on Highway 610 and south on Highway 169 to get back to I-94. MnDOT officials said Maple Grove Parkway will be open to I-94 traffic in both directions throughout the weekend so drivers can travel from there to eastbound and westbound I-94.

There will be no impact on the westbound side of I-94. It will be reopened by 5 a.m. Monday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch