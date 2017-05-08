Police: 2 Arrested & Cited After Jumping Into Como Zoo Giraffe Exhibit

May 8, 2017 12:42 PM
Filed Under: Como Zoo, St. Paul

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police say two men were arrested and released over the weekend after they jumped into Como Zoo’s giraffe pit.

According to police, officers were dispatched to Como Zoo at 5:42 p.m. Saturday on the report of two men who were in custody after they climbed the rails and entered a giraffe pit.

Police say both men exited the area when told to do so by Park Security officers who were on scene.

The men, identified as 23 year olds Luke David Odenthal and Angel Perez Banuet Torres, were cited for trespassing and released.

“We take it very seriously for the health and wellbeing of our animals. People go to great lengths to make poor decisions, and when poor decisions are made, it puts both individuals and animals at risk,” Como Zoo spokesman Matt Reinartz said.

Como Zoo is located at 1225 Estabrook Drive in St. Paul.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch