Police: Suspect In St. Cloud Stabbing In Custody

May 8, 2017 1:27 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 25-year-old woman accused of stabbing another woman in the face during a fight in St. Cloud Sunday has been found.

According to the St. Cloud Police Department, just after 3 p.m. officers responded to a report of a fight on the 2100 block of 8th Street North.

The caller told police four males and three females were fighting with clubs and sticks.

Upon arrival, officers found a 24-year-old woman with stab wounds to her mouth, nose and left arm.

Through further investigation, officers learned that Shyla Rae Storkamp had stabbed the woman, while she hit Storkamp with a pair of brass knuckles.

Police said they believe the fight was prearranged.

The 24-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Police said Storkamp fled the scene before they arrived. Around 10:45 p.m., Storkamp was located and taken into custody without incident.

She is currently in custody awaiting pending charges for first and second degree assault.

