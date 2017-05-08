Police: Suspect In St. Cloud Stabbing In Custody

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 25-year-old woman accused of stabbing another woman in the face during a fight in St. Cloud Sunday has been found.
According to the St. Cloud Police Department, just after 3 p.m. officers responded to a report of a fight on the 2100 block of 8th Street North.
The caller told police four males and three females were fighting with clubs and sticks.
Upon arrival, officers found a 24-year-old woman with stab wounds to her mouth, nose and left arm.
Through further investigation, officers learned that Shyla Rae Storkamp had stabbed the woman, while she hit Storkamp with a pair of brass knuckles.
Police said they believe the fight was prearranged.
The 24-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
Police said Storkamp fled the scene before they arrived. Around 10:45 p.m., Storkamp was located and taken into custody without incident.
She is currently in custody awaiting pending charges for first and second degree assault.