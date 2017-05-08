Washburn Center Brings Attention To Mental Health Month

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Mental Health Month is in May, and Washburn Center for Children’s has advice on how parents can identify if their child may be having difficulties in school or at home.
The center also has advice on how a nurturing home environment can help a child’s overall well-being.
One solution they offer is quality time.
In 1986, a study began in Jamaica focusing on the best ways to help children living in poverty succeed.
Now that these children are adults, the researchers found the key was spending more time and playing more often with their kids.
When they were adults, those children performed better on tests of I.Q., self-control and aggressive behavior.
For more information on the Washburn Center for Children, or tips on helping kids through difficult periods, visit the Washburn Center online.