4 Things To Know: Revised Travel Ban, ‘Target Restock’, Twin Cities Tourism & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From a possible challenge to President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban to a record setting year in tourism for the Twin Cities, here is a look at the top four stories from May 9, 2017.

Federal Appeals Court Reviews Challenge To Travel Ban

Thirteen judges from an appeals court in Virginia are considering whether to uphold a challenge to President Trump’s revised travel ban.

The panel heard more than two hours of testimony Monday.

The ban is on six countries Congress identified as “countries of concern” for terrorist activity. They are all predominantly Muslim.

A decision is expected before the end of the month.

South Korea Holds Presidential Elections

It’s Election Day in South Korea, following the impeachment and dismissal of President Park Geun-hye

Park was forced from office in March amid bribery and abuse of power charges.

She’s in jail, awaiting her trial later this month.

Target Tests ‘Re-Stock’

Retailers are competing for online shoppers, and that’s good news for customers.

Target is testing next-day delivery for household essentials like laundry detergent, paper towels and pet food. It’s called “Target Restock.”

Target hopes to compete with Amazon, as the online retailer just lowered the minimum price for free shipping for non-prime members to $25.

2016 Record Setting Year For Tourism In Twin Cities

The Twin Cities has made tourism history.

Last year, 32.5 million people visited the Minneapolis – St. Paul area. That’s a new all-time record, and a nearly three percent increase from the year before.

The news arrives as the hospitality industry celebrates the 34th annual National Travel & Tourism Week.