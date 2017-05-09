Burnsville Man Accused Of Stabbing, Assaulting Girlfriend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 40-year-old Burnsville man is charged with attempted murder and assault after he allegedly stabbed his live-in girlfriend multiple times with a scissors, according to charges filed in Dakota County Court.

Terrell James Lavar Pleasant was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of assault and domestic assault in connection with the incident, which happened Saturday night.

According to a criminal complaint, Burnsville police were called at about 8 p.m. to a report of a domestic assault in progress. The call indicated that a woman had been stabbed. When officers arrived, a female victim was sitting on a chair near the entrance of the residence.

The victim’s face was swollen, with her left eye almost completely shut. Her face, hands, T-shirt and pants were covered in blood. An officer rendering aid observed several wounds, including one on the left side of her neck. She also had several puncture wounds on her ribs and right side of her body, and a wound between her thumb and forefinger on her left hand that was bleeding profusely.

The complaint states the victim told police her live-in boyfriend, identified as Pleasant, had stabbed her. She was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.

The complaint states the victim’s daughter was there and told authorities she lived at the residence with them both. She said she called the victim at about 7:40 p.m. and asked her for a ride home from work. She said Pleasant answered and told her the victim would be there, but he sounded rushed and she could hear her mother yelling in the background.

The victim’s daughter waited about 10 minutes, and called her mother again. Pleasant answered again and she told him she had a ride home from a co-worker.

The complaint states when she got home, the door was locked and that was unusual because her mother always left the door unlocked. Nobody answered the door, and she yelled for someone to let her in. Pleasant came to the door and was covered in blood. He walked to his car and left. The victim came out covered in blood, and told her that he threatened to kill her and was trying to kill her.

According to the complaint, the victim came home and Pleasant accused her of cheating on him. He snapped and punched her in the face four times. Her daughter then called, and she went downstairs while Pleasant spoke with her, but he blocked her from leaving. The daughter called again, and she went upstairs and Pleasant attacked her. She told police he grabbed her chin and back of her head from behind, and violently twisted her neck seven times.

The complaint states he then grabbed a pair of four to five inch metal scissors and told her, “You’re gonna die.” He stabbed her on her right side, near her ribs, and on the left side of her neck. She tried to escape and was pleading for her life. He also choked her during the stabbings, and told police he had assaulted her before.

Medical records showed she had about 10 stab wounds, a collapsed lung and two neck lacerations. She had stab wounds near her ribs, neck, left cheek and hand.

The complaint states officers located him the next morning and as he was lying on the ground, he said, “I’m sorry for what I did.”

A review of Pleasant’s criminal history shows two previous convictions for domestic assault. He also had a 2005 conviction for second-degree attempted murder in Scott County.

If convicted on all charges, Pleasant faces up to 75 years in jail and $60,000 in fines.