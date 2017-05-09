Cheese Curd Stand Owners Threaten Lawsuit Against State Fair

May 9, 2017 7:52 PM
Filed Under: Minnesota State Fair

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After serving the Minnesota State Fair faithful for 42 years, the owners of a food stand that is set to close is not going down without a fight.

The lawyer representing the Mueller family, who owns “The Original Deep Fried Cheese Curds” stand, is now threatening a lawsuit against the state fair.

cheese curds Cheese Curd Stand Owners Threaten Lawsuit Against State Fair

(credit: CBS)

The stand has been a staple along Dan Patch Avenue since 1975.

When the owner decided to call it quits, the idea was to have his son take over. But fair officials say the paperwork was filed too late and incorrectly.

In a letter to the fair’s general manager, the Muellers are asking to sit down with officials to find a solution before taking the issue to court.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch