Cheese Curd Stand Owners Threaten Lawsuit Against State Fair

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After serving the Minnesota State Fair faithful for 42 years, the owners of a food stand that is set to close is not going down without a fight.
The lawyer representing the Mueller family, who owns “The Original Deep Fried Cheese Curds” stand, is now threatening a lawsuit against the state fair.
The stand has been a staple along Dan Patch Avenue since 1975.
When the owner decided to call it quits, the idea was to have his son take over. But fair officials say the paperwork was filed too late and incorrectly.
In a letter to the fair’s general manager, the Muellers are asking to sit down with officials to find a solution before taking the issue to court.