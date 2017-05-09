Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Donald Trump fired the director of the FBI on Tuesday, according to CBS News.
James Comey has led the investigation into whether the president’s campaign colluded with Russia to influence the election.
FBI officials told Congress Tuesday that Comey misstated information about Hillary Clinton’s emails.
He was appointed by President Obama to a 10-year term three years ago.
The White House says the decision came as a recommendation by the attorney general and deputy attorney general.
A search for a new FBI director is underway.
CBS News says this is only the second time in FBI history that a president has fired the bureau’s leader. President Bill Clinton fired William S. Sessions in 1993.