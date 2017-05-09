#Hashtug: Minneapolis firefighters are helping us raise money for Fraser! Call 1-800-542-9226 or click here.

Trump Fires FBI Director James Comey

May 9, 2017 5:03 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, FBI, Hillary Clinton, James Comey

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — President Donald Trump fired the director of the FBI on Tuesday, according to CBS News.

James Comey has led the investigation into whether the president’s campaign colluded with Russia to influence the election.

FBI officials told Congress Tuesday that Comey misstated information about Hillary Clinton’s emails.

He was appointed by President Obama to a 10-year term three years ago.

The White House says the decision came as a recommendation by the attorney general and deputy attorney general.

A search for a new FBI director is underway.

CBS News says this is only the second time in FBI history that a president has fired the bureau’s leader. President Bill Clinton fired William S. Sessions in 1993.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch