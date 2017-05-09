Learn To Harvest Wild Produce At Seward Co-Op

May 9, 2017 12:05 PM By Katie Fraser
Filed Under: Eating Wild, Friendship Store, MNfusion, Seward Co-Op

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Spring has sprung in Minnesota, which means planting season has begun!

For those interested in learning how to plant and harvest local produce, a new class is available at Seward Community Co-op.

Seward Co-Op’s Friendship Store is hosting “Eating Wild” on Wednesday, May 10.

Guests are invited to come and learn about harvesting wild produce through a tour and tasting at the co-op. Farmer Rufus Haucke, of Keewaydin Farms, will discuss his produce program at the southwestern Wis. farm and will share recipes that use local ingredients like watercress, wild ramps, nettles and more.

The class takes place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. It cost $10 for co-op owners and $12 for the general public.

Seward Co-Op’s Friendship Store is located at 37 E 38th Street in Minneapolis.

For more information, visit the Seward Co-op online.

 

