Learn To Harvest Wild Produce At Seward Co-Op

The class takes place from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. It cost $10 for co-op owners and $12 for the general public.

Guests are invited to come and learn about harvesting wild produce through a tour and tasting at the co-op. Farmer Rufus Haucke, of Keewaydin Farms, will discuss his produce program at the southwestern Wis. farm and will share recipes that use local ingredients like watercress, wild ramps, nettles and more.

For those interested in learning how to plant and harvest local produce, a new class is available at Seward Community Co-op.

