Forest Lake High School Plans Protest To Support Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Students at Forest Lake High School have planned a show of solidarity after the city council voted Monday night to disband its police department.
Council members, despite the outrage of residents in attendance, voted 3-2 to disband the police force and contract the work to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The move means 23 officers will lose their jobs, and the city will save an estimated $385,000 per year.
Students at Forest Lake High School are planning to protest the decision Tuesday. Students will walk out of class at 1:15 p.m. and head to the city hall to show their support for the police department and protest Monday’s vote.
Last weekend, city administrators met with police and their union in an emergency meeting lasting several hours. The two parties were negotiating a new contract and ended with a three year proposal. The police union held a vote Sunday and rejected the new offer.
If the county approves the contract, the sheriff’s office would take control on September 1.