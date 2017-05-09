Good Question: How Often Do We Talk To Our Parents?

When it comes to visiting, we’re also seeing our parents more. Sixty-percent of young adults get together with their parents once a week, compared to 42 percent of Baby Boomers when they were younger.

According to the AARP , more children are calling their mothers than in the past generation. One survey found 31 percent of children call their parents once a day, while 14 percent of Baby Boomers reported only calling their parents as much.

Another survey from SurveyMonkey found mothers want to talk with their children more than they currently do — but it’s not be a lot. In that survey, 31 percent of kids thought a few times a week was the right amount, while 38 percent of moms agreed.

Mothers with children under the age of 18 thought 33 percent of adults should call their mothers at least once a day.

A survey from CBS News found 24 percent of adult children thought they should call their mothers at least once a day. Another 24 percent thought they should call a few times a week, while 35 percent answered once a week. And 12 percent deemed once a month or less appropriate.

But what about the other 364 days of the year?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There are no fancy statistics needed to remind people to call their moms this Sunday, aka Mother’s Day.

Heather Brown loves to put her curiosity to work to answer your Good Questions on WCCO 4 News at 10. She returned to WCCO in October of 2012 after two years of reporting at WNYW, a Fox affiliate in New York City. In the Big Apple, she primaril...