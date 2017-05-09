Beloit Man Charged With Breaking Into Wis. Capitol

May 9, 2017 11:53 AM
Filed Under: Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a Beloit man with breaking into the state Capitol.

Twenty-seven-year-old Zachary Bigelow was charged Tuesday with criminal damage to property and entry into a locked building.

According to a criminal complaint, police discovered a broken window in a first-floor Capitol bathroom and blood throughout the building Saturday morning. They found another broken window on the fifth floor and more blood near the window.

Surveillance video showed a man getting into white sedan. Police used the license plate to locate Bigelow at his home Sunday. Bigelow said he had been at a Madison casino Friday night into Saturday morning, went into downtown Madison for more drinks, entered the Capitol and scaled the building.

Online court records didn’t list the case or a defense attorney Tuesday morning.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch