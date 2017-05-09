MDH: Measles Outbreak Reaches 50 Cases

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The number of people with measles in Minnesota has now grown to 50.
The Minnesota Department of Health says only three of the people with the virus received the MMR vaccine.
Doctors say without the vaccine, there’s a 90-percent chance of contracting the virus.
A majority of the cases are in the Somali community. Health officials say they have been targeted with misinformation about the dangers of vaccines.
Minnesota state health officials expect the outbreak to last for months.
