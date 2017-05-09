Suspension Upheld, Sano Out Tuesday Against White Sox

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two weeks after being ejected after throwing a punch at Detroit catcher James McCann, Miguel Sano has been suspended one game by Major League Baseball.
Sano was originally suspended after the incident, but filed an appeal. MLB issued its ruling Tuesday, and Sano will serve the one-game suspension Tuesday night as the Twins face the White Sox in Chicago. Detroit pitcher Matthew Boyd threw a pitch behind Sano, which he took objection to.
Before Sano could confront Boyd, McCann intervened and Sano threw a punch at him. Boyd was fined for intentionally throwing at Sano. It started after JaCoby Jones of the Tigers was hit in the face by a pitch from Justin Haley.
It’s a big loss for the Twins, even if it’s just for one game. Sano is leading the Twins, hitting .300 with eight homers and 28 RBI.