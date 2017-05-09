Buxton Hits 3 As Twins Smash Red Sox 7-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Hector Santiago beat his former team once again, Byron Buxton had three hits and the Minnesota Twins rolled over the Chicago White Sox 7-2 on Tuesday night.

Santiago (4-1) allowed two runs, three hits and five walks over 6 2/3 innings. He struck out six and dropped his ERA to 2.76. The left-hander is 5-1 with a 1.59 ERA against the White Sox, who drafted him in the 30th round in 2006 and traded him in 2013 to the Los Angeles Angels.

(credit: Jon Durr/Getty Images)

Chicago scored twice in the third inning but did not have another hit until two outs in the ninth. Tyler Duffey and Taylor Rogers closed out Minnesota’s four-hitter.

Kennys Vargas hit a two-run shot off Mike Pelfrey (0-3) in the fourth inning.

