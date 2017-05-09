Buxton Hits 3 As Twins Smash Red Sox 7-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Hector Santiago beat his former team once again, Byron Buxton had three hits and the Minnesota Twins rolled over the Chicago White Sox 7-2 on Tuesday night.
Santiago (4-1) allowed two runs, three hits and five walks over 6 2/3 innings. He struck out six and dropped his ERA to 2.76. The left-hander is 5-1 with a 1.59 ERA against the White Sox, who drafted him in the 30th round in 2006 and traded him in 2013 to the Los Angeles Angels.
Chicago scored twice in the third inning but did not have another hit until two outs in the ninth. Tyler Duffey and Taylor Rogers closed out Minnesota’s four-hitter.
Kennys Vargas hit a two-run shot off Mike Pelfrey (0-3) in the fourth inning.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)