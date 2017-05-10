4 Things To Know: Comey Fired, Hernandez Murder Conviction Erased, Spirit Airlines & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From the firing of FBI director James Comey to the impact a credit score may have on dating, here is a look at the top four stories from May 10, 2017.

Search Underway For Comey’s Replacement

The search is underway for a new FBI director to replace James Comey.

President Donald Trump abruptly fired him Tuesday on a recommendation from Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his deputy. Sessions and his deputy criticized Comey’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email scandal.

At the time he was fired, Comey was also leading the FBI investigation into Russian meddling into the 2016 presidential election.

Judge Erased Hernandez Murder Conviction

A judge has agreed to erase Aaron Hernandez’s 2013 murder conviction because he died before his appeal could be heard.

The former New England Patriots tight end hanged himself in his prison cell last month.

He had been serving a life sentence in the killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.

Fight Over Spirit Airlines Cancellations Leads To Lawsuit

A judge is forcing Spirit Airlines pilots to work after cancellations fueled a brawl in Florida Monday.

Spirit is blaming a pilot contract dispute for the disruption.

In a lawsuit, the airline said it has had to cancel 300 flights over the last week because pilots didn’t show up. Spirit said that cost them $8.5 million in lost revenue.

Credit Scores Could Impact Dating Eligibility

Nearly half of Americans said knowing someone’s credit score would impact their interest in dating them.

The survey from Bankrate.com finds women are three times as likely as men to count it as a major factor.