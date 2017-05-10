How To Catch Walleye, Part 1: Finding The Right Spot

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Saturday is the walleye opener in Minnesota.

In part one of a three part preparation series, Mike Max got on the water to find out how to look for the perfect body of water.

Start with finding the right lake. For veteran guide Steve Carney, there is a strategy.

“I tell people stick to the central part of Minnesota, western and south. Go for the shallow lakes and save those northern, deep water lakes for later on,” he said.

He likes the Ortonville area. As a point of reference, you might recall last summer Maxie defeated Frank in a fishing contest there.

It’s not just about a lake, it’s about your water temperature, your depth.

“You’ll notice that fish came out of two feet of water right there,” Carney said. “Telling me they’re shallow right now, because we got darker water. It’s kind of surprising because walleyes don’t like a lot of light and there’s light penetration here. But at this time of year, anything can happen. That’s the beauty of May.”

While patience might be a virtue in life, it doesn’t serve you well if you’re not finding fish.

“And we go there and they’ll sit there for two days and the bite is not happening,” Carney said. “Give it a morning, if you’re not catching fish on spots that you know, get on another lake.

All that said, early indications are it should be a very good start to the walleye season.

“It’s lining up to be a fabulous weekend, because the weather has been so consistent,” Carney said. “And it’s going to be lights out, I really believe it.”