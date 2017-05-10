Forest Lake Reaches Tentative Deal To Keep Police Force

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Forest Lake city council officials say a tentative deal was reached Wednesday with the police officers’ union.
The council voted earlier this week to disband the police department.
City leaders wanted to save money by contracting with the Washington County Sheriff’s office for law enforcement coverage.
Council Member Mara Bain said if approved, the contract with the sheriff’s office would be off the table.
She credited the community outcry and student protest with potentially saving the police department.
