Charges: Woman Took More Than $8K From High School’s Party Fund

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Rosemount woman is charged with stealing more than $8,000 from a fund meant for a party for seniors at Apple Valley High School, some of which she spent on products from an online sex shop.
Jill Lynn Fielder, 38, is charged with one count of theft by temporary control.
According to the criminal complaint, Fielder was the treasurer of a parent-led group at the school tasked with organizing and fundraising for the 2017 senior party. In February, parents noticed some unusual transaction’s in the group’s bank account, and told authorities Fielder was the only one with access to it.
Investigators discovered $8,727 in suspicious transactions, including ATM withdrawals and checks made out to Fielder. There were also more than $4,000 in transactions to a business called Pure Romance, which sells sex toys, lingerie and other products. The complaint notes Fielder works for the company and sells their products.
When investigators questioned Fielder about the missing money on March 30, she admitted to the transactions and said she used some of that money to purchase prize items for the party. She also said she knew she would have to pay back the money at a later time.
Prosecutors say the money was still missing as of April 11.
If convicted, Fielder could face up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.